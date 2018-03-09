Minor collision at Kirwan roundabout causes traffic delays on Headford Road

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A minor collision near the Kirwan roundabout at Menlo is causing slight tailbacks on the N84 Headford Road inbound this morning.
The collision between a truck and a car happened in the past hour (8am).
Gardaí say no-one has been injured but the collision but it has caused delays for inbound commuters on the Headford Road.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR