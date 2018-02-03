Ministers pledge to seek additional funding for Galway road network and flood defenses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says Government Ministers have pledged to seek additional funding from Government to improve Galway’s road network and coastal flood defenses.

OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran was in the city yesterday, where he announced 9 million euro in funding for flood defence works across Galway City.

However, he also attended a meeting at County Hall with Transport Minister Shane Ross, and Galway West Independent Deputy Noel Grealish.

They received a presentation outlining the severe damage caused to Galway’s coastline and road network following several recent storms.

Transport Minister Ross was also briefed on the current poor state of Galway’s road network and the urgent need for additional funds.

€23 million was recently allocated to the County Council for the road network – however, many believe that figure falls far short of what is needed.

Deputy Grealish says both Ministers pledged they would seek additional funding from their respective departments.