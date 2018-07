Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The new Human Biology building at NUIG will provide Galway with a unique opportunity to be at the cutting edge of health and medical research.

That’s according to Health Minister Simon Harris who officially opened the €34 million facility at the south of the campus today.

The state of the art brings together the disciplines of anatomy, physiology, pharmacology and therapeutics.

