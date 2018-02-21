Minister says new VEON office at Athenry Mart crucial to local farm development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Agriculture Minister hopes the opening of a new VEON office in Athenry will play a crucial role in the development of the local area.

VEON is Ireland’s leading forestry company, formerly called Forest Enterprises Ltd.

The new regional office at Athenry Mart was officially opened in the past hour by Minister Andrew Doyle.

He expressed hope that the new service will significantly boost plantation in under productive lands across the area – leading to greater revenue for other holdings.

Speaking to our reporter Lyndsay Hughes, Minister Doyle says the VEON office will be a vital additional presence at Athenry Mart.

Meanwhile, Minister Doyle will travel to Connemara this afternoon to launch GMIT Letterfrack’s Council for Forest Research and Development project.