Minister says Galway parents will decide patronage of new secondary school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister says parents will decide the patronage of a new secondary school planned for Galway.

Richard Bruton gave the assurance as he attended engagements in the city this bank holiday weekend.

It follows an announcement last month that Galway is set to get a brand new 1000 pupil secondary school.

The new school will be located in either the city or Oranmore – and will be opened by next year.

Minister Richard Bruton says he’s met with a group of Galway campaigners who want the new school to be an Educate Together secondary school.

He says all parents will have input into the patronage of the new school via a new user-friendly online platform.

Minister Bruton also says there’s a process to go through to decide on a location.