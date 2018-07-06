Minister says complex issues need resolving before future of Tuam Mother and Baby Home can be decided

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former residents of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home have expressed a preference for a full forensic excavation of the site along with DNA analysis.

The finding follows a public consultation on how to commemorate the hundreds of children and babies who were buried at the site.

A report has today been released on the consultation carried out by the County Council on behalf of Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone.

It also found that local residents are largely advocating for a memorial and not to disturb the remains.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone says a number of complex legal and operational issues require further consideration before a proposal can be brought to government on the future of the site.

Earlier this year, the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby homes set out five possible options on how best to deal with infant remains at the site of the former home in Tuam.