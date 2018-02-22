Minister rules out intervention in Poolboy waste facility controversy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Planning says he won’t intervene in the ongoing controversy over the planned waste transfer facility at Poolboy in Ballinasloe.

Last month, Ballinasloe Councillor Aidan Donohue suggested using rarely-invoked powers under planning legislation to revoke planning permission for the facility.

County planners last year gave the green light to Sean Curran of Barna Waste to develop a waste transfer facility.

However, locals have voiced their strong opposition to the proposal through the collection of hundreds of signatures, and several public meetings.

In response to a letter from district councillors, Minister Eoghan Murphy said it’d be inappropriate to comment or become involved in any planning case.

Minister Murphy says matters of planning are the responsibility of the local authority and An Bord Pleanala.

The Minister’s letter also states that any appellant who is unsatisfied with the final decision is entitled to seek a judicial review from the High Court.

Councillor Michael Connolly says residents will have no option but to go the legal route if the controversial facility gets the green light.