Minister launches major timber research project in Letterfrack

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Agriculture Minister is in Letterfrack this afternoon to officially launch a major timber research project.

The project involves building capacity to research and develop expertise in the seasoning, conversion and use of irish-grown hardwood timber.

The venture, between GMIT and state body COFORD, has been officially opened by Minister Andrew Doyle at GMIT’s Letterfrack campus in the past hour.

Earlier today, Minister Doyle was in East Galway where he opened a new regional office for forestry company VEON at Athenry Mart.

Minister Doyle says the work being carried out in Letterfrack is vital to the Irish timber industry.