Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Roscommon Minister Denis Naughten remains under pressure today over the controversy centring on a proposed merger of INM and the Celtic Media group.

It’s alleged he told a representative of INM about a Broadcasting Authority review of the merger deal – two months before he made it public.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy thinks Minister Naughten suffered a lapse of judgment, at the very least.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 9 for more….