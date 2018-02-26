Milltown couple overcharged by more than a million euro in traacker scandal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A couple from Milltown were overcharged more than a million euro by KBC Bank Ireland in the tracker mortgage scandal.

John and Christine Foye were incorrectly moved to higher interest-rate mortgages on their properties.

The Milltown couple were overcharged by the Belgian-owned bank on loans across a number of investment properties.

According to today’s Irish Times, they were moved off a fixed interest rate to a higher variable rate instead of a lower interest tracker rate.

The sudden switch to higher rate mortgages resulted in John and Christine Foye becoming insolvent and losing their properties to a bank-appointed receiver.

The bank has offered to pay the couple, who are in their 60s, almost 380 thousand euro in compensation.

However the couple still has a debt of about 4.5 million euro and are seeking a debt solution from the court.