Method of disposal of city arthouse cinema criticised by Charities Regulator

The disposal of assets by the trustees of a charity behind the arthouse cinema in the city has been criticised in an investigation by the Charities Regulator.

The investigation into Solas – Galway Picture Palace CLG found that the decision to dispose of the charitable assets to a private third party operator didn’t demonstrate adequate levels of care and skill.

The Charities Regulator concluded that Solas transferred charitable assets without any independent valuation or competitive disposal process.

For more on this story tune in at 11…