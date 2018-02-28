MET Eireann warns of heavy snow showers across Galway today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MET Eireann says heavy snow showers should be expected across Galway today.

The forecaster has issued a status yellow alert for snow and ice for Galway, Clare, Limerick and Donegal.

The warning comes into effect this morning, and will remain in place until at least noon tomorrow.

NUI Galway climatologist Dr Tiernan Henry told Keith Finnegan that driving conditions across Galway are likely to become more hazardous as the day progresses as snow becomes packed and freezes over.