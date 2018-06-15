Mervue native to be jailed for abuse after DPP appeals ‘lenient’ sentence

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Mervue native, who was given a suspended sentence last year for abusing a boy in the 1980s, will now serve time in jail after that sentence was appealed by the DPP.

50 year old Anthony Spellman, formerly of McHugh Avenue, Mervue, but now living in the U.K is due to hand himself into gardaí on Monday.Anthony Spellman emigrated to England about 30 years ago after the abuse occurred.

He pleaded guilty last year at Galway Circuit Court to four sample counts of indecently assaulting a boy on dates between January 1985 and January 1986.

He was given a suspended sentence of 56 months by Judge Rory McCabe.

According to today’s Irish Independent, the Director of Public Prosecutions appealed the sentence arguing that it was ‘unduly leniant’.

The Court of Appeal agreed and has now resentenced Spellman to 56 months imprisonment, with the final 32 months suspended, meanign he will spend two years in jail.

Spellman is due to present himself to gardaí in Galway next Monday to begin his jail term.