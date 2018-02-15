Mercedes-Benz bring new Sprinter in race for success

Last week near their manufacturing plant in Dusseldorf, Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles introduced us to their new large Sprinter panel van that will arrive in Ireland in June of this year.

This has been the most important vehicle in the Mercedes-Benz commercial range and has been a popular choice in the large van segment worldwide since the concept was first introduced in 1995 – its flexibility, robustness and economy are some of the attributes that has contributed to in excess of 3.4 million sales worldwide since then.

In addition to the success it achieved globally, here in Ireland all previous Sprinter models were Irish Van of the Year award winners in the years of their introduction, going on to become the distribution vehicles of choice amongst many high-profile names in food, drinks, courier, parcels, and in engineering, manufacturing and servicing sectors.

Enlargement of the load volume and lowering of the rear floor height are just two of the physical features that expand the appeal of this new Sprinter. Mercedes-Benz is also offering, for the first time in the Sprinter’s history, a front-wheel drive version to add to the rear-wheel drive and 4×4 ranges. This adds extra pay load and a more flexible drive and chassis setup to allow for greater scope in developing bespoke vehicles such as camper vans.

Equipped with a host of the features that buyers look for in a panel van these days, this latest Sprinter comes with a progressive new design and passenger-car levels of comfort and safety. Hallmarks include a new infotainment and connectivity system the benefits of which will be seen in better fleet management, lower operating costs and maximum cost effectiveness.

Arguably, its most innovative features are a new networked, online connectivity system that gives operators comprehensive control over the fleet. These easy-to-operate additions – Mercedes PRO Connect and new MBUX multimedia system – ease the process of fleet management, whether of a large, multi-vehicle business or a small company fleet. Functions monitored include vehicle operation and supervision, fleet communication, maintenance management and a digital driver’s logbook.

