Mental health tops agenda for new Mayor

The city’s new Mayor intends to put mental health at the top of his agenda for the coming year.

Labour’s Niall McNelis takes over the chains of office from Pearce Flannery (FG) at a ceremony at City Hall this evening (Friday).

Councillor McNelis and his wife of 15 years, Aideen, have been touched by suicide and he plans to highlight positive mental health during his term of office. He is involved with suicide charities Pieta House, Let’s Get Talking, and the Darkness into Light annual fundraising walk.

The businessman – who has operated Claddagh and Celtic Jewellery at Quay Lane for 19 years – is an active member of business organisations the Latin Quarter and Galway Chamber.

During his term of office, he has pledged to strengthen the ties between Galway’s sister cities by involving the local business community and two third level colleges in trade delegations.

A councillor in the City West Ward, McNelis, who is involved in Galway City Tidy Towns, intends to focus on keeping the city clean, encouraging volunteerism and working with chairpersons of the Council’s Strategic Policy Committees (SPCs).

For more on the new Mayor, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.