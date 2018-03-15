Men accused of sex exploitation of girl in Galway and Clare walk free

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The State has decided not to proceed with charges against 3 men in a sex exploitation case concerning a 16-year-old girl in Clare and Galway.

At Ennis District Court, the State solicitor said the Director of Public Prosecutions would not proceed with a case against the three men.

One of the men, a 46-year old from Clare, was facing 6 charges of defilement and two charges of sex exploitation of the 16-year old Co.Clare girl.

He was accused of engaging in a sexual act with the teenager at private residences and a business premises in Clare in 2014.

He was further accused of engaging in further sexual acts with the girl at a woods and a lake during the same year.

A 45-year old Dublin man also faced charges of defilement against the same girl on two occasions in hotels in Galway and Limerick in 2014.

The third man, a 40-year-old, was accused of child exploitation.

According to today’s Irish Times, State solicitor Aisling Casey told Ennis District Court that the workload in the case was significant, but the DPP was not proceeding with the case.

No reason was given for the decision.