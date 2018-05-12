Mayor of Boston to officially open Connemara emigrants centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Boston is visiting Connemara this afternoon where he’ll officially open an Emigrants’ Commemorative Centre.

Last evening, Marty Walsh received the Freedom of the city at a special reception at the Meyrick Hotel.

The Mayor’s father, the late John Walsh, was an emigrant from Carna and his mother, Mary, is a native of Rosmuc.

