Masterplan approved for sports facilities at Kingston

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of Galway City Council have approved a masterplan for the development of recreation and amenity facilities at Kingston.

It follows a public consultation which revealed that there is a desire for a multi-use games area and also and all-weather sports pitch.

Traffic management and parking concerns were also raised during the public consultation process.

Stephen Walsh from the Parks Department of the city council, told councillors at a meeting last evening that it would be ‘overkill’ to provide an all-weather pitch at Kingston.

