Marriage Bureau closes in on 1,000 weddings

Forget online dating – the surest way of finding the love of your life is to take the road to Knock!

Because Knock Marriage Introductions Service, formerly the Knock Marriage Bureau, has been responsible for almost 1,000 marriages since it was established exactly 50 years ago this month.

And Galway women in particular say that it is a lack of suitable social outlets that is the main reason for them registering with the service.

It was originally established as the Knock Marriage Bureau back in 1968 and since then they have being facilitating a considerable number of successful relationships.

Fr Stephen Farragher, a former Administrator to the Tuam Parish, is now playing cupid to couples who want to forge a relationship.

Last year he was the chief celebrant at two weddings that were facilitated by the Knock Marriage Introductions Service – and there are two more this year.

“We are getting a lot of applications from those who do not trust on-line dating and from people who are fed up of the club and pub scene.

“There are people who put faith in the service that we provide and signs on we have had some great success over the past 50 years,” Fr Stephen said.

Applicants simply fill in a form stating their profession, hobbies and interests and every effort is made to unite them with a suitable partner.

Traditionally it was farmers in their 50s or 60s or women, mainly from the teaching profession, who signed up for Knock but Fr Stephen says that the applicants now come from a whole cross-section of professions.

“Last year at one of the weddings I officiated at, the husband was an engineer and the bride had been overseas on voluntary duties,” he said.

One of the driving forces behind the introduction service is Leona Connery who says that it is a joy when a couple come back to contact them saying that they are engaged to be married.

Ms Connery says the marriage introduction service is “way ahead” of internet and speed dating. “We have people using our service who have tried both and still come back to us because it is a success,” she said.

Most of the women using the service are professionals such as accountants, teachers and doctors, while more than 50 per cent of the men are farmers. The service was founded in 1968 by the late Fr Michael Keane, a native of Claremorris.

At that time, with emigration rates extremely high, it aimed to introduce returning emigrants to women at home. Canon Joseph Cooney took over at the helm of the service in 2005 and now Fr Stephen Farragher co-ordinates the service on behalf of the Church.

In total there have been four marriages in 2017 and four engagements with weddings to take place this year.

At the moment there are 20 couples that have been matched by Knock Marriage Introductions who are still in a steady relationship.

Last year alone there were over 620 inquiries from individuals seeking companionship. The inquiries range in age from 28 to 74.

When an introduction takes place, all of the applicants agree between themselves when and where they decide to meet.

“I find it very rewarding when I introduce a couple that works out and they find happiness together,” Leona told The Connacht Tribune.