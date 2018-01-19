Man to appear before courts charged with attempted Woodlawn robbery

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is to appear before Harristown District Court this morning in connection with an attempted robbery at Woodlawn.

The Garda air support unit was called in following the incident yesterday morning.

The suspect entered through a rear door at Woodlawn Post office at around 8am yesterday morning and allegedly demanded money from a female staff member.

However, the safe at the premises is on a time-lock, and she was unable to access the cash.

The suspect fled the scene, and a search operation got underway.

A 22 year old, understood to be from Galway but not from the area, was arrested a short time later with help from the Garda air support unit.

He’s now due to appear before Harristown District Court this morning at 10.30.