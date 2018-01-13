Man taken to UHG following road traffic crash near Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A young man has been taken to UHG following a road traffic crash near Tuam.
The single car collision happened on the Dunmore Road near Brownsgrove at around 10 last night.
The road remains closed this morning as Gardai conduct a technical examination of the scene.
It’s expected the road will re-open around lunchtime.
It’s understood the driver of the car is around 20 years of age and is from the area.
