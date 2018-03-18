Man taken to UHG following fall from city roof

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been taken to University Hospital Galway after falling from a roof in the city in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at Woodquay at around 3.30am.

Emergency services attended the scene and a unit of Galway Fire Brigade was employed to recover the man from an inaccessible location.

He was subsequently taken by ambulance to UHG – but it’s understood his injuries are not life threatening.