Man held over unlawful killing of Oughterard publican

A 23-year-old man has been remanded in custody in connection with the death of an Oughterard school teacher in 2011.

The man was a 17-year-old juvenile when initially charged with the manslaughter of John Kenny in Mr Kenny’s pub in Oughterard in September 2011, and therefore, cannot be named.

He was arrested by Gardai in Cork last week and remanded in custody to appear before Galway Circuit Criminal Court today.

On the application of prosecuting barrister, Conor Fahy, the man was remanded in continuing custody to appear back before the same court on July 17.

The body of Mr Kenny, who was a teacher at Presentation College Athenry, was found on Sunday afternoon, September 25, 2011, lying on the floor of a room in his pub with his hands tied behind his back.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Mr Kenny’s body at the time by State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy showed his death was the result of an assault.