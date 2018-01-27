Man pleads guilty to child sex charge

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty moments before his trial was due to begin at Galway Circuit Criminal Court this week to having sex with an underage girl.

The man, who cannot be identified in order to protect the victim’s identity, had initially pleaded not guilty to two charges of defilement of two underage girls.

He had denied having sexual intercourse with both girls in the grounds of a school in a Co. Galway town on either February 14 or 15 2015, at a time when both of them were aged under 15 years of age.

A jury was empanelled to hear evidence in his trial but moments before it was due to begin, he pleaded guilty to one of the charges and the jury was discharged.

The remaining charge was withdrawn by Geri Silke BL, prosecuting, on behalf of the State.

The man was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and Judge Rory McCabe remanded him on continuing bail to a date in March for sentence.