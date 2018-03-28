Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is in a serious condition at UHG today following a three car crash last night on the Headford Road.
The three vehicle incident happened at around 7.30 last evening between Corrandulla Garda Station and the Grange turn-off for Caherlistrane – and five people were hospitalised.
One man has sustained serious injuries, while the other four people received non life-threatening injuries.
Diversions are in place and motorists who use the N84 as part of their normal commute are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
Man in serious condition at UHG following Headford Road crash
