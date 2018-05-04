Man in custody after Garda stabbed in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is in Garda custody after a member of the armed support unit was stabbed in Oranmore this afternoon.

The incident happened at Renville a short distance from the village.

The male Garda, who’s a member of the armed support unit based at Salthill, was attending an incident involving a distressed man at Renville at around mid-day.

The Garda was stabbed in the upper body and received lacerations to his head and was treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Galway.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known but it’s understood his condition is not life threatening.

A man in his 30s was detained at the scene and he is also currently receiving treatment in hospital.

