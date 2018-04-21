Man fined for exposing himself outside primary school

A 63-year-old father of six, who exposed himself outside a school in the city three years ago, was fined €500 at Galway District Court.

In imposing the penalty, Judge Mary Fahy said that she was taking into account that none of the children from the school had seen the man masturbating, although a child was accompanying two of the eye witnesses on the date in question.

Sgt Georgina Lohan told the court that Garda Peter Colleran was dispatched to the canal, behind Scoil Croí Íosa, Presentation Road, at 2pm on April 30 2015, on report of a man exposing himself.

He patrolled the area, but could not locate the defendant. He spoke to the national school’s headmaster, who had reported the incident, and he gave a description.

A further two female witnesses came forward, they had seen the same man getting into a car, and were able to pass on the registration details.

Through this, Thomas Conroy, with an address at Shanacavass, Leitir Mór, was identified, and subsequently interviewed on June 30. During his caution statement he admitted exposing himself.

His solicitor, Valerie Corcoran, said that the location of the incident, behind a school, had been “completely co-incidental.” She said that her client had just been at the nearby hospital to visit a dying friend, adding that he had an issue with alcohol.

She asked the court to take into account his previously good record, that he was addressing his problems through counselling, and was at no risk of re-offending.

She said that the incident had occurred at the far end of the school’s grounds, and that none of the pupils were affected.

Sgt Lohan, however, pointed out that one of the female witnesses had a child with her.

Judge Fahy advised the solicitor that Conroy’s age had nothing to do with how she would deal with the matter.

“We have had other people here on these types of charges who have been older than him,” she said.

“On previous occasions, I’ve dealt with this type of case with a suspended sentence. One person did re-offend during the period of suspension and ended up serving a sentence.”

She went on to impose a conviction for threatening, abusive, or insulting behaviour in public, along with a fine of €500.