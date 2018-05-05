Man due back in court next week over assault on Garda in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is due back in court again next week charged in connection with the stabbing of a Garda in Oranmore.

It relates to an incident which took place at a house at Rinville yesterday afternoon in which a member of the armed support unit was assaulted.

33 year old Niall Alvey was arrested at the scene and appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court last night.

Appearing before Galway District Court, Niall Alvey was charged with assault causing harm to a member of the Armed Regional Support Unit based at Salthill.

The male Garda had attended a house at Rinville around midday yesterday, where he suffered lacerations to his upper body and head.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway but it’s believed his injuries are not life threatening.

Niall Alvey, who has an address at Gleann Dara in Rahoon, was arrested at the scene and was, for a time, taken to hospital for treatment.

The 33 year old subsequently appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court at 8 o’ clock last night where he was charged with assault causing harm.

He was remanded in custody to Castlerea prison to appear again in court on Wednesday.

Judge Gerard Furlong instructed that Mr. Alvey be given immediate access to medical services and assessment upon his arrival at the prison.