Man dies in crash on the M18 Gort to Ennis road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man in his 60s has been killed in a crash on the M18, Gort to Ennis road in a collision involving a car and a truck.

The crash happened at 1.20 this afternoon on the M18 southbound between J12 and J13, which is the Tulla exit

The sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the man driving the lorry was uninjured.

The stretch of road southbound between J12 and 13 is closed and gardai are appealing for witnesses.