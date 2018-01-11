Man dies following collision at Roscam train crossing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has died following a collision at the train crossing in Roscam.
Emergency Services rushed to the scene at around 5pm.
Gardai say a stretch of road from the Coast Road in Oranmore to Doughiska will be closed for the next hour.
The railway line will also remain closed for a time.
Gardai say they’re treating the incident as a tragedy.
