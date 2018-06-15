Man dies after being taken from water in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has died after being taken from the water in the city early today.

The RNLI lifeboat was tasked to the scene along with gardaí and the fire brigade after reports of a man’s body in the water at the Docks about 5.45 this morning.

The Lifeboat crew took the man’s body from the water and he was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway, but gardaÍ have since confirmed he died.

Gardaí are in the process of trying to identify the man.