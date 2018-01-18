Man arrested after attempted armed robbery in Woodlawn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 22 year old man has been arrested after a suspected attempted armed robbery at Woodlawn.
The Garda air support unit was called in this morning after the incident, in which what’s believed to have been a firearm was produced.
The suspect entered through a rear door at Woodlawn Post office at around 8am and allegedly demanded money from a female staff member.
However, the safe at the premises is on a time-lock, and she was unable to access the cash.
The suspect fled the scene, and a search operation got underway.
A 22 year old was arrested a short time later with help from the Garda air support unit.
He’s being detained at Loughrea Garda station, where he can be questioned up until tomorrow morning.
