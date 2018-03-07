Majority of Galway unfinished estates have some occupied homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The majority of Galway’s unfinished estates have some homes which are occupied.

There are nine unfinished estates in the county, three of which are completely abandoned ghost estates.

In the city, there are three unfinished estates in which a number of homes are occupied.

The figures have been revealed in the government’s 2017 progress report on unfinished estates.

Nationally, there’s been a 91% decrease in the number of unfinished developments over the last 7 years.