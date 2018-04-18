Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major new scientific project will see sensors being placed deep in the ocean off the west coast of Ireland to provide scientists with valuable data.
They’ll be able to detect earthquakes and major weather events.
The research project’s going to be launched in Dublin today.
Tune in at 11 to hear Professor of Geo-Physics with Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies Chris Bean explain how these sensors will work.
Major west coast weather project to be launched today
