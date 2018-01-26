Major new tourist attraction planned for Loughrea town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a new museum and interpretative centre in Loughrea town.

Loughrea Heritage and Development CLG has lodged plans for the development, which would be used primarily for religious artefacts, and material from the Gaelic Revivalist Movement.

The new museum would be based at the Town East Gate Tower, a protected defence heritage structure in the grounds of St Brendan’s Cathedral.

The project would include conservation works, removal of internal stairway, and the opening of the rear east facing arch on the ground floor.

County planners are due to make a decision on the proposed development next month.