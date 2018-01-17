Major facelift due to get underway in Killimor shortly

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A half a million euro upgrade of Killimor village is due to begin in the coming weeks.

The work involves laying new footpaths, under-grounding of all service cables and the installation of new street lighting.

It’s being carried out under the County Council’s village enhancement programme.

Councillor Jimmy Mc Clearn says the works will also include a complete overlay on a section of the N65 by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.