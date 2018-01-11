Major crowd attends public meeting over Ballinasloe waste transfer facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of people attended a public meeting in Ballinasloe last night (10/1) regarding opposition to a waste transfer facility in Poolboy.

Galway County Council granted planning permission to Sean Curran of Barna Waste for the transfer station last year.

However, locals have collected hundreds of signatures for a petition against the facility.

They’re concerned about air quality, road safety and what they claim could be potential damage to local tourism.

The county council is currently assessing a waste permit for the site and locals say they have until January 24th to submit written objections.

A number of county councillors, TDs, senators and Minister for Communications Denis Naughten attended the meeting last night.