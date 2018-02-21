Major city conference to discuss sustainable solutions to Galway homelessness crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major conference will take place in the city next week to discuss sustainable solutions to Galway’s homelessness crisis.

The event aims to bring together the wide range of local organisations concerned with homelessness under the umbrella of the Galway City Community Network.

Agencies at the conference will include COPE Galway, Threshold, Galway Simon, Clúid Housing, Galway Traveller Movement and the ISPCC.

Speakers will also include representatives from national housing organisations such as Respond Housing and the O Cualann Co-housing Alliance.

The conference will get underway at the Harbour Hotel in the city on Monday from 9.30am.

Ann Irwin of GCCN says the problem is not going away and new approaches are needed.