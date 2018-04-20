Galway Bay fm newsroom – The R336 between Maam village and Maam Cross has reopened following a lengthy closure this afternoon.
The stretch of road was closed to traffic since midday, to facilitate a removal crew for a truck that overturned last evening.
No-one was hurt during the incident – but the truck remained in place overnight.
The road has now fully reopened in the past few minutes.
Maam road reopens after overturned truck removed
