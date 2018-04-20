Maam road closure due to overturned truck

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The road between Maam village and Maam Cross will be closed for several hours this afternoon.

It’s after a truck overturned on the road last evening.

No-one was hurt in the incident, but the R336 will be closed between the crossroads and the village from 12pm to 4pm to facilitate removal of the truck.

Motorists who use the road are asked to take an alternative route.