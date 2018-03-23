Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water users in the Gort area may experience disruption to the supply today after a power outage overnight.
Electricity at the Gort Water Treatment Plant was out for a time and reservoir levels dropped as a result.
Irish Water says power has now been restored but it may take up until 5 this evening for pressure to return to normal in people’s taps.
Low water pressure in Gort after overnight power outage
