Loughrea pedestrian walkways to close to facilitate lighting works

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of pedestrian walkways in Loughrea town will be closed to the public for several weeks starting from Monday. (28/5)
The ducting works are to facilitate a public lighting scheme at Fairgreen and Corrys Field.
