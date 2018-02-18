Ticket purchased in Barna scoops €500k in EuroMillions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A lucky Lotto player is half-a-million euro richer this weekend after purchasing a EuroMillions ticket in Barna.

The winning ticket was purchased at Clarke’s SuperValu in the village – and was one of two Irish winners in Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winner has yet to come forward – and the National Lottery is urging the ticket holder to sign the back of the slip and make immediate contact.