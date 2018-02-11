Listen – Installation of Bishop Brendan Kelly

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2,000 people flocked to Galway Cathedral this afternoon to witness the installation of Bishop Brendan Kelly as the Bishop of Galway.

Those in attendance included family and friends, representatives from church groups across the diocese and Galway’s public representatives – as well as President Michael D. Higgins.

Bishop Kelly began by welcoming all of those in attendance – including representatives from the Presbyterian and Methodist Community, Romanian Orthodox Community, Coptic Church and Muslim community.

And he became emotional as he welcomed his own family to the ceremony:

Bishop Kelly said he has often been asked about his plans and hopes for his legacy as Bishop of Galway.

He told those in attendance that for him, it all begins with prayer:

