LISTEN: Mixed reaction among publicans as Galway pubs open doors on Good Friday for first time in 91 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – For the first time in 91 years pubs across Galway are allowed to sell alcohol today on Good Friday.

The amendment to the 1927 intoxicating liquor act was passed in January making today an historic day for pubs across the country.

So far, there’s been a mixed reaction among publicans in Galway to the development.

Our reporter Daniel Considine has been speaking to publicans in the city.

David Hayes of the Skeff in Eyre Square says while they’re expecting it to be busy, it may not be as wild as people expect:

