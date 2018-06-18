Lifeguard cover in Galway restricted to weekends only

Irish Water Safety has called on the local authority in Galway to deploy lifeguards when heatwaves hit.

The three-week fine spell drew thousands of young and old to the beach. However, lifeguard cover was confined to the weekends only.

Seven-day cover is traditionally only organised for the 16 locations across Galway City and County where swimming is supervised in July and August.

John Leech, CEO of the Galway-based agency charged with promoting water safety nationally, said it was time for councils to devote extra resources to manning beaches and lakes when they were most in demand. Galway County Council has responsibility for lifeguards in the city and county.

When the last prolonged heatwave hit in July 2013, 13 people lost their lives to drowning in a fortnight.

During 15 days of this period of hot weather, 10 people tragically drowned, three of them in or on the border of Galway – one fisherman in Clifden and two swimmers on Lough Derg.

“We’d like to see lifeguards to be in a position to be deployed when we get hot weather in late May and June,” said Mr Leech.

“Many of the lifeguards are students, so we have to be realistic that they may be doing exams, but we think Galway should, if possible, follow Clare County Council who put lifeguards on duty during the week 3.30-7.30pm. It was in response to calls from councillors as a result of the two boys drowning in the quarry.”

Two lifeguards are on duty at weekends in June and September and daily in July and August in 16 locations – six of them in Galway City.

A spokeswoman for Galway County Council said the budget for the Lifeguard Service for the City and County for 2018 is €210,000 and is based on the scheduled working hours of the lifeguards.

“We would have budgeted for this schedule and it’s approved by councillors. That’s not to say we wouldn’t consider extending the service.

“Health and safety is always paramount but you could have a wet day today and tomorrow it’s lovely. I know this has been a three-week spell but you have to bear in mind the lifeguards are young and in college and school so it may not be feasible.”

Galway City Council contributes at least half of the cost of the service, which is managed by Galway County Council. Its Water Safety Development Officer Shane Coogan was unavailable for comment.

Cllr Peter Keane has been a vocal critic of the lack of lifeguards during fine weather and busy beach periods.

He has previously called for the system of rostering lifeguards to be reviewed so that a service was in place when the fine weather warranted it.

John Leech reiterated the advice from the safety body for people to swim only within their depth as figures show that 62% of all drownings occur at inland water sites where swimmers venture out in deep water.