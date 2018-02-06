Lidl given approval for bigger Tuam store but no new entrance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Lidl has been given approval to build a new bigger discount store in Tuam.

The company has been granted planning permission for a new building with an off-licence at the site of the existing Lidl store at the Galway Road.

However county planners have not given permission to close existing entry and access points.

The Lidl development at Galway Road Tuam will encompass a brand new larger store and the redevelopment and extension of the existing car park.

However Lidl had applied as part of that application for the closure of existing vehicle access and the creation of pedestrian access.

However, county planners have stipulated that although they are granting permission for the new Lidl store, they are not granting permission for the closure of the existing vehicle access points.

They say this is in the interest of pedestrian and traffic safety.

Lidl had hoped to create a new entry and exit point via a proposed new upgraded shared access with Steeltech Sheds next door.

Steeltech had submitted a separate planning application to that affect, but planners have refused to grant permission for the changes.

Planners state that it would be premature pending the completion of the upgrade of the existing access road and would impact on the strategic road network in the vicinity.