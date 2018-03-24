Lettermore doctor named new president of National Association of General Practitioners

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway doctor has been announced as the new president of the National Association of General Practitioners.

Dr. Maitiu O’ Tuathail was confirmed for the role at the NAGP’s AGM in Cork this afternoon.

Dr. O’ Tuathail is 29 years old and a native of Lettermore.

He’s currently practicing in Rathfarnham as a GP trainee who is due to qualify in July – and has long been involved in various GP network activities.

He was recently appointed the first lead non-consultant hospital doctor for General Practice and is also the Co-Chair of the Network of GP trainees.

At the NAGP’s AGM in Cork, he outlined his concerns over Ireland’s overburdened primary care system – and the knock on effect it is having on GPs.

He warned that patients may soon be facing the prospect of having to wait weeks for a simple routine appointment to see their doctor.

Dr. O’ Tuathail says he believes that General Practice will ‘live or die’ based on the actions taken by his generation of GPs.