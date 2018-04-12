Galway Bay fm newsroom – Leo Varadkar has outlined plans for a new environmentally friendly bus service for Galway – which he’s describing as a ‘Luas on Wheels.’
It comes as Galway’s congestion issues are having a measurable impact on investment – and on the quality of life of thousands of commuters.
The Taoiseach is in Galway today for a series of official engagements and has spoken about a wide variety of issues which are hindering Galway’s growth and development.
He’s vowed that the city and county is set to benefit from the much-lauded Ireland 2040 plan.
Speaking about Galway’s traffic woes, the Taoiseach says the government has a number of initiatives up its sleeve which will help to alleviate the problem.
He says one such solution is an environmentally friendly ‘Bus Connex’ service.
Leo Varadkar outlines plans for ‘Luas on Wheels’ bus service for Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Leo Varadkar has outlined plans for a new environmentally friendly bus service for Galway – which he’s describing as a ‘Luas on Wheels.’