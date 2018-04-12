Leo Varadkar outlines plans for ‘Luas on Wheels’ bus service for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Leo Varadkar has outlined plans for a new environmentally friendly bus service for Galway – which he’s describing as a ‘Luas on Wheels.’

It comes as Galway’s congestion issues are having a measurable impact on investment – and on the quality of life of thousands of commuters.

The Taoiseach is in Galway today for a series of official engagements and has spoken about a wide variety of issues which are hindering Galway’s growth and development.

He’s vowed that the city and county is set to benefit from the much-lauded Ireland 2040 plan.

Speaking about Galway’s traffic woes, the Taoiseach says the government has a number of initiatives up its sleeve which will help to alleviate the problem.

He says one such solution is an environmentally friendly ‘Bus Connex’ service.