Legislation introduced to compensate landowners affected by Galway Mayo broadband network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Legislation has been introduced to compensate landowners affected by broadband cables running through Galway and Mayo.

The Galway Mayo Ducting and Cables Telecommunications Network was installed as part of the Corrib Gas pipeline project between 2006 and 2008.

It runs for 132km from Bellanaboy, Co. Mayo to Ballymoneen, Co. Galway and was gifted to the state by Shell Ireland.

Legislation focused on affected landowners has now been brought forward in the Seanad by Galway West Junior Minister Sean Kyne.

It aims to minimise the impact of the network and provide compensation – while also granting the management company greater access to the network.

Speaking in the Seanad, Minister Kyne said the legislation is key to providing ultra high speed broadband.

Meanwhile, Officials from the Department of Communications will face questions on the National Broadband Plan at an Oireachtas committee hearing later.

Fianna Fáil’s continuing its call for a review of the tendering process, after Enet was left as the sole bidder.

The project is supposed to roll out high-speed broadband to more than half a million rural customers.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson Timmy Dooley thinks the whole process is now in doubt.